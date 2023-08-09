Covai Post Network

Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Educational and Research Institute (RKMVERI), Faculty of General & Adapted Physical Education and Yoga (GAPEY), situated at Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya, Periyanaichenpalayam, Coimbatore, is going to organize RKMV Trophy – State Level Adapted Sports Tournaments on 14th and 15th August, 2023.

A total of 8 games will be conducted namely Cricket & Volleyball for Visually Impaired, Kabaddi for Hearing Impaired, Football for Intellectually Challenged, Para-Sitting Volleyball, Para-sitting Cricket, Wheelchair Badminton & Wheelchair Table Tennis. Around 630 persons with disabilities are expected to participate in this tournament.

Swami Garishthananda, Administrative Head, RKMVERI – GAPEY and Dr. R. Giridharan, Head of the Department said that, the tournament was successfully conducted for the past three years and the response from the players were overwhelming and so, this year we have increased from 5 games to 8 games, and also added that every year 14th & 15th of August, will be marked to organize this tournament.

In future, variety of adapted sports tournaments will be organized for the benefits of Persons with Disabilities so as to participate in State, National and International Level Tournaments. For this purpose, Vivekananda Inclusive Sports Academy (VISA) was established in the campus which trains the special athletes in various games. So for 54 special athletes are been trained under this sports academy.