Road Safety Must Precede Speed, Says State Highways Engineer Manu Neethi

COIMBATORE: Emphasising the need to place public safety above the rapid acceleration of automotive technology, Mr. G. Manu Neethi, Divisional Engineer – Road Safety, Tamil Nadu State Highways, underscored that performance advancements in vehicles must be accompanied by robust safety measures. He was speaking at the inaugural session of the Conference on Electric Vehicles & Allied Industries, held in Coimbatore on Thursday.

Organised by the Society for Smart E-Mobility (SSEM), the conference was themed “Electric Vehicles – The Future of Transport.” In his address, Mr. Manu Neethi, the Chief Guest, drew attention to the sobering statistics on road accidents in India. “Every day, around 480 people lose their lives on Indian roads. Last year alone, 1.85 lakh fatalities were recorded. That’s more than most public health crises,” he said.

Raising concerns about the surge in high-speed vehicle designs, he questioned the industry’s readiness to ensure stopping safety. “Vehicles now accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in under 10 seconds. But how soon can they stop when needed? That’s the real challenge,” he said, advocating for mandatory safety features such as ABS, proximity sensors, and speed governors. He also praised Coimbatore’s record of road discipline and encouraged regular vehicle maintenance by individuals.

In the absence of Shri K. Ramasamy, Patron & Trustee of SSEM and Chairman of the Roots Group of Companies, the keynote address was delivered by Mr. Manikandan, Founder President of SSEM and Founder of Greenerg Solutions Pvt. Ltd. He outlined India’s goal of achieving 30% electric vehicle penetration by 2030, focusing on the expansion of EV charging infrastructure, battery safety, and consumer education.

“Transitioning to electric mobility is essential for environmental and economic sustainability,” said Mr. Manikandan, highlighting recent developments such as the Mobis India EV battery plant in Sriperumbudur and Tamil Nadu’s emerging EV ecosystem.

The event also featured a welcome address by Dr. Chandrasekar, Founder Trustee and Vice President SSEM & Corporate Director, Roots Group of Companies, who noted the transformation taking place across the global EV industry. He cited projections indicating a full transition to electric vehicles in parts of Europe ahead of the 2040 ban on diesel and petrol cars. He further emphasised Tamil Nadu’s growing prominence as a global EV hub:

“Tamil Nadu today produces 40% of India’s EVs and 70% of electric two-wheelers. Hosur is attracting significant investments from players like Ola, Ather, and Simple Energy, with Ola alone investing ₹10,000 crore. Coimbatore must position itself as a viable alternative hub, leveraging its manufacturing strength and talent.”

The conference saw active participation from SSEM leadership and members, including Smt. Hemalatha Annamalai, Patron & Trustee, SSEM and Founder & Chairperson, Green Collar Agritech Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Shri Sudhakar V, Executive Committee Member, SSEM and Managing Director, Surya Batteries Pvt. Ltd.. Along with Patrons, Trustees, and Executive Committee Members of SSEM, who contributed to the deliberations and strategy sessions.

The conference concluded with a collective call for synergy between industry, academia, and government to ensure that India’s electric mobility growth is safe, inclusive, and future-ready.