Role of teachers acknowledged with gratitude

In a press release issued to commemorate the observance of Teachers Day on September 5th Dr.T.M.Subba Rao,Principal, PSG Institute of

Medical Sciences & research, listed the facilities being provided to its teachers to help them serve better.

He pointed out that in order to improve the teaching and learning experience of the medical graduates, the Institute conducts Training

of Trainers (ToT) programs periodically. All the teachers will have to experience a Teaching Learning Evaluation (TLE) course conceptualized in house by senior experienced trainers.

Interested teachers can also participate in advanced medical education through a 2-year FAIMER fellowship program. This program is offered by PSG-FAIMER which is one of the eleven global centres of Foundation for Advancement of International Medical Education and Research (FAIMER), USA. At this centre, trainers from all over the globe provide

facilitative learning to the fellows from various parts of India and abroad. The fellows (teachers) are trained in special facets such as educational leadership, conflict management, effective handling of classroom, maintaining professionalism, teaching by feedback, curriculum design and evaluation etc

Every year the institute conducts a survey amongst the passing interns to identify teachers who have had an impact on them. These teachers are felicitated on Teachers’ day. This year alone this activity could not be held as the interns were involved in the patient care at COVID wards. He added “while we thank our interns and postgraduates for their selfless service, the role of the teachers in shaping their professional minds is also acknowledged”.

PSGIMSR offers teachers the facility to update information on their specialisation as well as teaching learning methodologies by providing

access to clinical search engines and data bases such as Clinical Key, ProQuest, Uptodate etc, through digital mode which can be accessed through any of their electronic devices.

On this important day, the PSG and Sons charities represented through its various teaching institutes, salutes the teachers for inspiring, motivating and illuminating the lives of many students that have transcended their portals. PSG owes its success to it wonderful teachers and its alumni who continue to be a source of inspiration for the teachers to continue with their noble service.

Adverting to the greatness of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the the second President of India and the significance of celebrating his

birthday as Tachers Day,Dr.Rao pointed out that teachers in medical colleges are primarily selected by virtue of their academic qualifications unlike in other disciplines where in addition, a teaching related degree is also required.

The modern medical teacher dons multiple roles including patient care giver, team member and an administrator. They have a lot of responsibilities and work under pressure.