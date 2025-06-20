Rotary Club of Coimbatore Metropolis & Sri Krishna Sweets Funded New Classrooms for Government School

Covai Post Network





Coimbatore – The Rotary Club of Coimbatore Metropolis and Sri Krishna Sweets jointly funded the construction of four new classrooms for the benefit of students at the Government Higher Secondary School in Arasampalayam, Kinathukadavu, Coimbatore. The project was sponsored at an estimated cost of ₹50 lakh.

The construction of the new building was completed and scheduled for inauguration on Friday, June 20, between 3:30 PM and 4:30 PM.

As part of the centenary celebrations of Amudha Semmal N.K. Mahadeva Iyer, the newly constructed building was named the ‘Amudha Semmal N.K. Mahadevan Centenary Building’.

The foundation stone for the building was laid in October last year by Kranti Kumar, who was the District Collector of Coimbatore at the time.

At the inauguration ceremony, Chandramohan, Principal Secretary, Tamil Nadu School Education Department, served as the chief guest and formally inaugurated the building. Pavan Kumar, District Collector of Coimbatore, presided over the function.

Krishnan, Chairman of Sri Krishna Sweets; Varadarajan, President of the Rotary Club of Coimbatore Metropolis; club members, the school headmaster, teachers, and students were present at the inauguration.

Before the board exams, special coaching classes were conducted at the school, during which Sri Krishna Sweets provided snacks for the students. This initiative led to high student participation in the classes, and many students scored above 400 marks, as noted by the headmaster during the foundation ceremony.

For the welfare of students studying in government schools, the Rotary Club of Coimbatore Metropolis and Sri Krishna Sweets jointly contributed financially to the construction of the building, thereby making a valuable contribution to the community.

The newly constructed classroom building included a laboratory and a library, and all necessary facilities for students were provided inside the classrooms.