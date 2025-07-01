  • Download mobile app
01 Jul 2025
Coimbatore

Rotary District 3201 Bids Farewell to Governor AKS Sundaravadivelu Clubs recognised for exemplary service across four districts

Covai Post Network

July 1, 2025

Share

Coimbatore, June 30, 2025: An appreciation ceremony was held on Monday at the GV Hall within the Coimbatore Racecourse Cosmopolitan Club premises to honour Advocate AKS Sundaravadivelu and Advocate Murugambal for their distinguished service to Rotary as Governor and First Lady of Rotary District 3201.

Rotary District 3201 encompasses 176 clubs operating across Coimbatore, Palakkad, Thrissur, and Ernakulam districts. The farewell event marked the completion of Mr. Sundaravadivelu’s tenure as Governor of the District.

Organised on behalf of the 50 Rotary clubs in Zone 1 — which comprises the Coimbatore region — the ceremony featured recognition and awards for 35 clubs, club presidents, and individual members for their outstanding contributions during the past year.

During his tenure, the District undertook a wide range of social welfare initiatives, including the organisation of numerous medical camps, skill development programmes for youth, and scholarships for underprivileged students. Notably, the Rotary also supported the rejuvenation of local water bodies, with focused efforts on the restoration of the Kausika river system in Coimbatore district.

The event witnessed the participation of Deputy Governors from Zone 1, senior Rotarians, and community members, all of whom lauded the Governor’s leadership and the impactful service projects carried out under his stewardship.

