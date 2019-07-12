Rs 10.12L cleared for 27 pensioners at railway adalat

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The Salem Division of Southern Railway arranged for payment Rs 10.12 lakh for pensioners during the mid-term pension adalat conducted on Friday.

The adalat was held at Salem to redress the grievances of the railway pensioners and beneficiaries.

Of the 50 representations received, 27 were disposed of in favour of the applicants and an amount of Rs 10,12,493 arranged for payment, an official statement said.

Divisional Personal Officer Thirumurugan, assistant personnel officer Velumani and assistant divisional finance manager U Sathasivam conducted the adalat.

About 40 retired railway pensioners and beneficiaries and representatives of standing committee on volunteers agencies attended the adalat