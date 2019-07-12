  • Download mobile app
12 Jul 2019, Edition - 1459, Friday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Every Budget number is accurate: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
  • Alerted by Indian agencies, Sri Lankan coast guard intercepts boats carrying drugs from Karachi
  • Supreme Court permits rebel MLAs to appear before Speaker of Legislative Assembly at 6 PM today.
Travel

Coimbatore

Rs 10.12L cleared for 27 pensioners at railway adalat

Covai Post Network

July 12, 2019

Coimbatore : The Salem Division of Southern Railway arranged for payment Rs 10.12 lakh for pensioners during the mid-term pension adalat conducted on Friday.

The adalat was held at Salem to redress the grievances of the railway pensioners and beneficiaries.

Of the 50 representations received, 27 were disposed of in favour of the applicants and an amount of Rs 10,12,493 arranged for payment, an official statement said.

Divisional Personal Officer Thirumurugan, assistant personnel officer Velumani and assistant divisional finance manager U Sathasivam  conducted the adalat.

About 40 retired railway pensioners and beneficiaries and representatives of standing committee on volunteers agencies attended the adalat

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿