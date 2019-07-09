Rs 10 lakh solatium given to dead worker’s wife

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A solatium of Rs 10 lakh was handed over Tuesday to the wife of one of the three sanitation workers, who were asphyxiated to death while cleaning a wastage pit in a pig farm some 15 days ago on the city outskirts.

The National Commission for Safai Karmacharis member, Jagadish Hiremani handed over the cheque to Sundari, wife of Rajappan, who died in the incident on June 27 at Keeranatham.

Similar compensation to the families of other two deceased will be given after receiving the relevant certificates and documents, District Collector K Rajamani, who was present, said.

Three workers were asphyxiated to death, after they inhaled poisonous gas while cleaning the pit on that day at the farm owned by Subramaniam..

Hiremani consoled the bereaved families and also inspected the pig farm where the incident occurred.