  • Download mobile app
10 Jul 2019, Edition - 1457, Wednesday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Give Rs 18k cr bank guarantee to travel abroad: HC to Naresh Goyal
  • 620 sewer cleaners killed since 1993, most in Tamil Nadu, Gujarat
  • SpiceJet technician gets stuck in aircraft’s landing gear door at Kolkata airport, dies
Travel

Coimbatore

Rs 10 lakh solatium given to dead worker’s wife

Covai Post Network

July 9, 2019

Coimbatore : A solatium of Rs 10 lakh was handed over Tuesday to the wife of one of the three sanitation workers, who were asphyxiated to death while cleaning a wastage pit in a pig farm some 15 days ago on the city outskirts.

The National Commission for Safai Karmacharis member, Jagadish Hiremani handed over the cheque to Sundari, wife of Rajappan, who died in the incident on June 27 at Keeranatham.

Similar compensation to the families of other two deceased will be given after receiving the relevant certificates and documents, District Collector K Rajamani, who was present, said.

Three workers were asphyxiated to death, after they inhaled poisonous gas while cleaning the pit on that day at the farm owned by Subramaniam..

Hiremani consoled the bereaved families and also inspected the pig farm where the incident occurred.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿