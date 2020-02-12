Rs.18.94 lakh realised from 4,086 ticketless travellers in January

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The Salem Railway Division in it drive against ticketless travelling has realised a fine of rs.18.94 lakh in the month of January this year.

With complaints from passengers of increasing ticketless travellers in trains, Divisional Railway Manager, U Subba Rao had ordered strict checking of tickets in express and passenger trains.

Accordingly, the railway staff, headed by Senior Commercial Manager, Harikrishnan carried out checking in almost all the trains passing through Salem station in January, an official release said Wednesday.

During checking a, total of 4,086 were found traveling without tickets and a fine of Rs.18.94 lakh was realised from them.

The railways have warned not not to involve in ticketless travelling, which is liable for one year imprisonment and collection of double the fare.