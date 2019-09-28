Rs.25 lakh worth jewels burgled

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Jewels worth Rs.25 lakh were found missing from the house of industrialist in Saibaba Colony in the city.

Narayanasamy, running an industry and an engineering college and his family were living in the ground floor of the house and first

floor was locked always, with valuables kept inside it.

The family who went to the first floor last night was shocked to notice the door broke open and diamond and gold jewels worth Rs.25 lakh and Rs.10,000 cash missing from a locker of an almirah, police said.

Based on the complaint, police are investigating by going through the CCTV footage in and around the house.

Police suspect that the theft may be carried out by someone known to the family.