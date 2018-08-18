Rs 2cr worth relief materials sent from TN to flood-hit Kerala

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Relief materials worth Rs 2 crore were flagged off today in 21 lorries from here to various parts of flood-ravaged Kerala. With Chief Minister Edappadi Palanisaamy announcing Rs 5 crore additional financial assistance to the Kerala Chief Minister’s Distress Fund, the relief materials were being sent from all districts to the suffering people of Kerala, said Local Administration Minister S P Velumani, who flagged off the vehicles.

A total 42 items like rice, dal, edible oil, sugar, salt, bread and biscuits and cooking materials, clothings and medicines collected from NGOs and other social organisations were sent to the people of Wayanad, Malappuram, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode and Ernakulam, he said.

Relief materials were being sent from 10 districts, including Namakkal, Tirupur, Erode, Dindigul, Dharmapuri, Vizhuppuram and Madurai, Velumani said.

Medical camps were functioning at places bordering Tamil Nadu and Kerala for the benefit of those arriving there, he said.

The District Collector, local MLAs, MPs and other district officials were present at the function.