  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
18 Aug 2018, Edition - 1131, Saturday

FLASH NEWS:

  • The former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan has passed away, a statement by the United Nations said
  • Odisha government sent a 240-member fire services team to carry out rescue operations in flood-ravaged Kerala
  • Bihar CM Nitish Kumar donates 10 crore for Kerala
  • 500 crore relief package announced for Kerala
  • PM Modi undertakes aerial survey of Kerala
  • Imran Khan Takes Oath As Pakistan’s New Prime Minister
  • KeralaFloods : PM Modi announces Rs 500 crore aid as immediate assistance to the state
  • Kerala floods: Virat Kohli, Sunil Chhetri, Sania Mirza come out urging people for help
  • 106 die in a day in flood-hit Kerala
  • PML-N president and the brother of jailed former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif, managed to secure just 96 seats
Travel

Coimbatore

Rs 2cr worth relief materials sent from TN to flood-hit Kerala

Covai Post Network

August 18, 2018

Coimbatore : Relief materials worth Rs 2 crore were flagged off today in 21 lorries from here to various parts of flood-ravaged Kerala. With Chief Minister Edappadi Palanisaamy announcing Rs 5 crore additional financial assistance to the Kerala Chief Minister’s Distress Fund, the relief materials were being sent from all districts to the suffering people of Kerala, said Local Administration Minister S P Velumani, who flagged off the vehicles.

A total 42 items like rice, dal, edible oil, sugar, salt, bread and biscuits and cooking materials, clothings and medicines collected from NGOs and other social organisations were sent to the people of Wayanad, Malappuram, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode and Ernakulam, he said.

Relief materials were being sent from 10 districts, including Namakkal, Tirupur, Erode, Dindigul, Dharmapuri, Vizhuppuram and Madurai, Velumani said.

Medical camps were functioning at places bordering Tamil Nadu and Kerala for the benefit of those arriving there, he said.

The District Collector, local MLAs, MPs and other district officials were present at the function.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿