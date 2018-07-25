25 Jul 2018, Edition - 1107, Wednesday
Rs 34L worth gold seized from 2 passengers at Coimbatore airport
Covai Post Network
July 25, 2018
Coimbatore : Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) here today seized 1.1 kg of gold from two air passengers arriving from Sri Lanka.
Based on intelligence report, DRI officials intercepted Mohammed Aleef of Malappuram in Kerala and Ansari of Thondiarpet in Chennai, who alighted from Sri Lankan Airlines flight and checked their belongings like electric iron and TVs, official sources said.
On search, the officials found crude gold in rectangular form in small and big pieces, they said. A total number of 20 pieces were recovered, weighing 1,110 grams of 24 carat purity gold worth about Rs 34 lakh.
The officials seized the cover cargo of the electric iron and three big-sized TVs and further investigation was in progress, they said.