Coimbatore : Rs 5.28 lakh collected from 5,284 riders for not wearing helmets

Coimbatore : The Police department collected Rs 5.28 lakh as fine from those who were riding two wheelers without a helmet yesterday.

During the check against traffic violations, police caught 5,284 persons driving two wheelers without wearing helmets across the city and collected Rs 5,28,400 from them after registering a case under MV Act, an official release said today.

Strict vigil will be kept and stringent action taken against those violating traffic rules, City Police Commissioner Sumit Saran cautioned in the release.