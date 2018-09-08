  • Download mobile app

08 Sep 2018, Edition - 1152, Saturday

Coimbatore

Rs.one crore compensation for man who lost both his eyes in accident

Covai Post Network

September 8, 2018

Coimbatore : Rs,one crore was paid today as a compensation to a 47-year old man, who lost both his eyes in an accident some five years ago, by insurance company during a Lok Adalat held in nearby Tirupur.

K Jayaprakash Bhupathi, working as a manager in a dyeing company, was going with his wife J Sumathi on a motorcycle on Perumanallur Road on March 10, 2013, when another motorcycle came and hit from opposite direction.

The seriously injured Bhupathi was brought and admitted to a private hospital here. However, he lost both his eyes.

The case for compensation was filed in the 2nd Additional District judge in Tirupur in June that year and hearing was going on from 2016.

The case came up at the Lok Adalat today at same Court in Tirupur in which Jayaprakash, Sumathi and the representatives of Insurance company attended.

During negotiations the Insurance company (Sriram General Insurance) agreed to pay Rs.one crore as compensation, which was also agreed by the couple.

The cheque for the amount was immediately prepared in the name of K Jayapakash Bhupati rep by his wife J Sumathi and was handed over by the Principal District Judge S Alli.

