RSWM Ltd, a leading yarn manufacturing company, is further expanding Its business network in South India to better serve the South India market.

Coimbatore: In a decisive move to strengthen its leadership in India’s textile value chain, RSWM Ltd., the flagship company of LNJ Bhilwara Group, has announced a strategic scale-up of its reach and partnerships in key textile hubs in South India, including in Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Karur, Erode, and others.

The South Indian market contributes over half of India’s knitted fabric output and is growing rapidly, driven by global brand sourcing, high-volume exports, and a relentless push for product innovation. Recognizing this momentum, RSWM has put in place a robust, region-specific strategy that sharpens its customer focus, drives agility, and elevates quality across every touchpoint. The company already enjoys around 200-partner-strong network across business verticals. RSWM is steadily growing and expanding its presence and impact in the region.

Speaking about the strategy for the region, RSWM Ltd JMD Rajeev Gupta said, “The textile and apparel innovation in the South Indian market is highly dynamic as the region shows immense enthusiasm for product innovation and experimentation in textiles. At RSWM, our expansion strategy in the region echoes the long-term commitment to contribute to the region’s ecosystem of innovation, entrepreneurship, and excellence. We’re strengthening our presence here by investing in technology, customer-focused partnerships, and product development. Our strategy is to lead through manufacturing excellence, market responsiveness, and long-term value creation with innovative and future-ready product range for brands. New product development continues to be our core strength. By investing more in forging bonds with stakeholders in the South market, we wish to stay aligned with emerging market trends in technology & sustainability that would help us stay ahead of the competition”

At the heart of RSWM’s growth strategy in the region are four pillars of Manufacturing Excellence, Digitalization, Sustainability and Customer Focus. RSMW’s manufacturing excellence is marked by highly efficient production planning systems, standard operating procedures tailored for speed and precision, and a culture of continuous improvement embedded through performance training at all levels.

Equally critical is the company’s commitment to Digitalization. RSWM is embedding smart technologies across its operations, enabling digital SOPs for workers, automating material handling systems, and deploying data-driven quality control mechanisms. Predictive algorithms for maintenance, automated changeovers, and analytics-led decision-making are helping the company move faster, respond smarter, and reduce waste, while increasing consistency and throughput. Backed by real-time market intelligence and agile manufacturing ecosystem, RSWM has developed capabilities to consistently deliver the right mix of products, optimal fibre selection, and innovation aligned with customer demand.

RSWM’s sustainable business practices is furthered by Panchtatva, an integrated sustainability and innovation framework inspired by the five elements, Agni (Fire or clean energy transition), Prithvi (Earth or natural ®enerative resources), Jal (Water conservation), Vayu (Wind or clean air and breathable textile), and Akash (sky or circularity). It drives a clean energy shift by replacing coal boilers with biofuel systems; promotes regenerative raw materials by using biodegradable fibres, recycled cotton, recycled polyester and PET recycling; ensuring Zero Liquid Discharge.

RSWM’s growth strategy in the market is backed by differentiated offerings like fibre-dyed melange yarns, recycled cotton blends, technical knits, and functional fabrics designed for the evolving needs of athleisure, innerwear, and fashion categories. To further strengthen its presence, the company plans to expand its innovative offerings suited to the market and build in-house studio showcasing the latest product range and seasonal collections.

RSWM enjoys partnerships with global retailers such as Benetton, M&S, Kohl’s, Primark, and PVH, amongst others. The company is paving the way for deeper integration with export-focused garment clusters. The company has also built trusted supply relationships with some of South India’s most influential apparel manufacturers, including Eastman, Shahi Exports, SP Apparels, Kitex, Young Brand, and Gokaldas Images, and services major international labels such as Nike, Jockey, CK, GAP, and ASOS through these value chain partners.

RSWM’s South market strategy is deeply rooted in customer-centricity. From faster sampling and responsive after-sales support to product customisation and continuous development, the company is committed to delivering a seamless, agile, and value-driven experience to every customer. With tailored solutions and a future-ready product portfolio, RSWM aims to not just meet but anticipate evolving buyer needs. By embedding these practices into its strategy, RSWM is strongly aligned with India’s textile growth story, actively contributing to the country’s fastest-growing and most dynamic apparel manufacturing region.