20 May 2021, Edition - 2137, Thursday
S.N.R. Sons Charitable Trust donates 1 Crore to Corona Relief Fund

Covai Post Network

May 20, 2021

Sri Ramakrishna Hospital and Sri Ramakrishna Educational Institutions run by S.N.R. Sons Charitable Trust and Employees donated Rs. One Crore to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s General Relief Fund. Mr. D. Lakshminarayanaswamy, the Managing Trustee, Mr. R. Sundar, the Joint Managing Trustee and Mr. C.V. Ramkumar, the Chief Executive Officer of S.N.R. Sons Charitable Trust handed over the cheque of Rupees One Crore to the Honorable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Mr. M.K. Stalin on 20th May 2021, Thursday.

S.N.R. Sons Charitable Trust has been rendering its yeoman service to the needy by donating food and other essentials right from the initial stages of the spread of Corona virus. It is notable that the Trust had donated Rs. 70 Lakhs to the Chief Minister’s general relief fund in 2020.

