Sadhguru to offer live online meditation on full moon nights

Full Moon Flirtations, a live online Satsang with Sadhguru, will happen every full moon night (Pournami) for the next 12 months, Isha Foundation announced today. The Satsang will include guided meditations, a discourse and a Q&A session. In addition to English, the livestream will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Russian, and Spanish. The Satsang is open to global audiences who can participate by registering for free on isha.sadhguru.org/satsang.

The 12 Satsangs will be unique in that Sadhguru will offer 12 guided processes designed exclusively for live audiences of this program.

“On full moon nights, there is a heightened level of energy both within and without. There are ways to harness this energy towards health, blissfulness and success,” says Sadhguru. The Satsang is an opportunity for those on the spiritual path as well as others to leverage the possibilities of this night for one’s own growth and wellbeing.

Seekers from all over the world can attend the upcoming Sadhguru Satsang on 26 April 2021 at 7 p.m. through prior registration. Anyone willing to devote 90 minutes of committed and focused time can register. Prior participation in Isha Yoga programs is not a prerequisite for registration.

The hashtag #FullMoonWithSadhguru was among the top Twitter trends in India on Saturday.