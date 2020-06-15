Sakthi Sena members in Covai light lamps seeking to open temples

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A few activists of Sakthi Sena today lit lamps in front of Koniamman Temple, the presiding deity of the city, urging the Government to order opening of the temples.

Led by its district president, Kalidas, the Sena workers raised slogans in support of their demand, after lighting lamps.

Major Hindu outfits such as VHP, Hindu Munnan and Hindu Makkal Katchi have already staged demonstration seeking the Government to immediately take steps to open the temples, as devotees are waiting to ease their mental stress due to lock down.