  • Download mobile app
15 Jun 2020, Edition - 1798, Monday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • ICMR recommends antigen detection test which can give results in 30 minutes.
  • 325 deaths and 11,502 new #COVID19 cases reported in the last 24 hours: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
  • India no longer weak, won’t compromise on national pride: Rajnath Singh
Travel

Coimbatore

Sakthi Sena members in Covai light lamps seeking to open temples

Covai Post Network

June 15, 2020

Coimbatore : A few activists of Sakthi Sena today lit lamps in front of Koniamman Temple, the presiding deity of the city, urging the Government to order opening of the temples.

Led by its district president, Kalidas, the Sena workers raised slogans in support of their demand, after lighting lamps.

Major Hindu outfits such as VHP, Hindu Munnan and Hindu Makkal Katchi have already staged demonstration seeking the Government to immediately take steps to open the temples, as devotees are waiting to ease their mental stress due to lock down.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿