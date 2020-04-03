Salem division earned Rs.26.5 lakh by sending cotton seeds to Hisar.

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Salem Division of Southern Railway has earned nearly Rs.26.50 lakh by carrying 463 tonnes of cotton seeds to Hisar to meet the demands of Haryana farmers.

The special train was sent from Attur in the division as part of the responsibility of moving essential commodities, during the lock down period.

The division has also ensured a number of steps to see that the loading is done in the most safe manner possible, as all the loading personnel were permitted inside the Railway premises only after screening with handheld infrared thermometers to ensure that no person with high temperature is permitted.

Also, social distancing has been strictly maintained among the loading personnel

during the loading and all the personnel have been supplied masks and hand sanitizers, thus fulfilling all safety norms and helping the nation fight Covid-19.

E. Harikrishnan Senior Divisional commercial manager said that railways is providing 24*7 service in moving essential commodities across the nation through exclusive parcel vans.

Manufacturing units and traders association are invited to move their consignment through Rail, he said.