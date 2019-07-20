Sanskrit Courses

Covai Post Network

The southern division (Dakshina Tamil Nadu) of Samskrita Bharati, an NGO propagating Sanskrit language in India, has launched its two-year certificate course in Sanskrit at the Sri Annapoorneshwari Hall in R S Puram Coimbatore from July 16 on the occasion of Vyasa Purnima.

Vyasa Purnima is a day when students pay respects to their teachers and mentors. This certificate course has four level courses each of six months duration titled Pravesha, Parichaya, Shiksha and Kovida. The fee of Rs 300 for each course includes course materials and exams. The medium of instruction is Tamil and English and on qualification students will be able to read from texts like Bhagvad Gita, Hitopadesha, Panchatantra and others.

Samskrita Bharati provides weekly contact classes at its centre in Tatabad and the graduates will be eligible for jobs as school teachers. They can also apply for BA/MA in Sanskrit.

Enrolment is being done at Samskrita Bharati, Flat no.106, Dhruvatara Apartments, Opp Power House, Tatabad, Coimbatore-2.

Ph:0422-2494024/9443722006