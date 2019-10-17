Sapling plantation organised by Siruthuli, Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Siruthuli conducted ‘Viduthalai Pasumai Payanam’, a tree plantation programme in Central Prison ground recently.

K.Rajamani, the District Collector, Prasanna Ramasamy, Deputy Commissioner of Coimbatore City Corporation, Krishnaraj, Superintendent of Coimbatore Central Prison, S.P. Anbarasan, Chairman of Nallaram Trust and Ashish Bandari, CEO of Baker Huges India and South Asia participated.

Siruthuli is a non-governmental organization that has been working for the conservation of water bodies in Coimbatore for 16 years. Siruthuli has been planting a lot of trees in and around Coimbatore with the motive of environmental conservation. The Viduthalai Pasumai Payanam was also one of such activities.

While addressing the gathering, S.V.Balasubramaniyam, the Chairman of Siruthuli said,” The smoke from factories and vehicles pollute the air so much, and the only solution to control that is to plant and maintain as many trees as possible. Trees play a major role in controlling carbon emissions.

Till now 14 ponds have been desilted and maintained by Siruthuli and the organization has planted 6 lakh trees in Coimbatore. Our main aim is to plant 15 lakh trees in this city where 15 lakh people live. ‘One tree for one citizen’ is our motive.

The Bakers Huges has been supporting Siruthuli so much. They have funding for reviving few ponds such as Iyyan pond in Sundakkamuthur, Kanganarayan Samuthiram, and Sottaiyankuttai ponds. They also funded for planting and maintaining of trees in Vellalore garbage warehouse and Koundampalayam”.

Industries like Baker Huges showing interest in the protection and betterment of the environment are welcomed by all. He thanked the officials of the Prison department for helping their initiative. He also mentioned that he was happy to see the growth of 5000 trees planted by Siruthuli in central jail premises two years before.

K.Rajamani, the District Collector in his speech stated,” Due to global warming the earth is affected by climate changes and environmental pollution. To control this, organizations like Siruthuli have been working effectively. The government is also trying to help them in their initiatives.

” Many organizations in Coimbatore have joined with the government and have been doing various activities. Such effective and dedicated efforts are always encouraged by the government. Industries and companies making efforts to conserve the environment are appreciable. The corporation and the department of public works have been taking initiatives in reviving many ponds and maintaining them”, he added.