  • Download mobile app
31 Oct 2019, Edition - 1570, Thursday
Textile ERP
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Girish Chandra Murmu, RK Mathur set to take oath as 1st Lt Governors of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh UTs.
  • Mayawati on the backfoot: Why the UP by-polls should send alarm bells ringing for BSP.
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the Technology Exhibition Site in Kevadia, Gujarat.
Travel

Coimbatore

Saritha Nair Sentence suspended for 15 days to appeal at higher court

Covai Post Network

October 31, 2019

Coimbatore : The 6th Judicial Magistrate, Kannan, who sentenced Saritha Nair and two others for three years imprisonment in
a wind mills cheating case Thursday, suspended the sentence for 15 days late in the evening, allowing them to appeal at higher court.

The counsels for the trio, Saritha, Biju Radhakrishnan and Ravi, filed petitions before the magistrate praying for suspension of the sentence.

They also executed two solvent sureties and two bonds for Rs.10,000 along with the petitions.

Accepting the petitions, Kannan suspended the sentence for a period of 15 days for the convicts to appeal before a higher court, in this case the District Court. 

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿