Saritha Nair Sentence suspended for 15 days to appeal at higher court

Coimbatore : The 6th Judicial Magistrate, Kannan, who sentenced Saritha Nair and two others for three years imprisonment in

a wind mills cheating case Thursday, suspended the sentence for 15 days late in the evening, allowing them to appeal at higher court.

The counsels for the trio, Saritha, Biju Radhakrishnan and Ravi, filed petitions before the magistrate praying for suspension of the sentence.

They also executed two solvent sureties and two bonds for Rs.10,000 along with the petitions.

Accepting the petitions, Kannan suspended the sentence for a period of 15 days for the convicts to appeal before a higher court, in this case the District Court.