07 Apr 2025, Edition - 3555, Monday
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Sasi Creative Colleges Celebrated Graduation Day

Covai Post Network

April 7, 2025

Sasi Creative School of Architecture and Sasi Creative Institute of Design proudly celebrated their Graduation Day on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at the Sasi Creative Colleges Campus, Myleripalayam, Coimbatore. The event marked a significant milestone in the academic journey of graduating students from both institutions.

The celebration was graced by Dr. A. Velumani, Creator of Thyrocare, who served as the Chief Guest, and Dr. D. Udaya Kumar, Head of the Architecture Department at IIT Guwahati, who was the Guest of Honour. Both dignitaries delivered inspiring addresses that motivated the graduating batch and all in attendance.

The evening began with the traditional Tamil Thai Vazhthu, followed by a performance report presented by Prof. Ranjith Kumar, Head of the Department at SCSA. The graduation was formally declared open by Shri R. Swaminathan, Founder Trustee of SREC Trust, and Mr. Rajdeepan Swaminathan, Chairman.

The academic procession, followed by the presentation of degrees to the graduates of Sasi Creative School of Architecture and also Sasi Creative Institute of Design, formed the highlight of the event. The administration of the pledge and felicitations for distinguished alumni and faculty members, including Ar. Dharuniesh, Ar. Venkatesh, and Ms. Swathy Pramod, added to the momentous occasion.

