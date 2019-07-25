SBI cut off mark against social justice; TPDK

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Thanthai Periyar Dravida Kazhakam (TPDK) Thursday alleged that the 28 per cent cut off mark for Economically Weaker Section of forward community fixed by State Bank of India was against the Indian Constitution and sought its immediate withdrawal.

Even as the 10 per cent reservation for EWS has drawn flak from almost all political parties in Tamil Nadu and its people, the cut off mark fixed by SBI has come as a bolt from blue to other communities, TPDK General Secretary, K Ramakrishnan told reporters here.

Since 50 per cent of employees in banks belonged to upper caste at present, the move was seen as an attempt by the Government to appoint more people from forward community, depriving the opportunities to those belonging to other backward community, he alleged.

The move was against social justice as a minimum 35 marks were needed for a pass in schools, he pointed out.

Protesting against the decision and seeking its withdrawal, TPDK, along with Viduthalai Chirthaigal Katchi, SDPI, May 17 Movenemtn, Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam and a few other outfits will lay a siege Friday in front of the Main SBI office in the city, Ramakrishnan said.