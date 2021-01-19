Scholarships awarded to children of police officers

Covai Post Network





Scholarships were awarded today to the family members of the Police Officers in Coimbatore on behalf of the Welfare Trust initiated by former police officers and the Erode Shakthi Devi Welfare Trust.The scholarships are given to those graduating to college from school – Rs. 10,000 on behalf of the Erode Shakthi Devi Welfare Trust and another Rs. 5,000 on behalf of the Coimbatore District Former Police Officers Welfare Trust.

A ceremony was held at the Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police office to provide scholarships to the family members of the policemen who have completed their schooling in the year 2019-2020 and are joining college.

Western Region Police Chief K. Periyaya, I.P.S, DIG. K.S. Narenthiran Nair and Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police Arularasu., I.P.S attended and made special remarks.

On behalf of the Coimbatore District Police Officers Welfare Trust, a mention was also made of the free trainings being offered at the free training center for the Central / State Examinations operating on campus. Jayaravina, a student studying here, explained about the trainings and the exam coaching offered here.

A total of 40 people, including senior police officials, members of the Welfare Trust and students, including their parents, graced the occasion.