17 Jan 2019, Edition - 1283, Thursday
Coimbatore

Scoot airlines to expand India operations, including in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

January 17, 2019

Coimbatore : Continuing with its massive expansion plans, Scoot, the low-cost arm of the Singapore Airlines Group, will strengthen its presence in India with the addition of three new cities Coimbatore, Trivandrum and Visakhapatnam.

The new routes are due to be transferred over from sister airline, SilkAir, and Scoot will be the only airline operating direct non-stop flights from Trivandrum and Visakhapatnam to Singapore, a company release said today.

Flights from Trivandrum to Singapore will commence as soon as May 7 and from Coimbatore and Visakhapatnam from October 27, all subject to regulatory approval.

Scoot already operates seven existing routes from Amritsar, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Lucknow, and Tiruchirappalli.

To commemorate the new routes, Scoot has introduced a major limited-time sale on flights from all its India points – including Trivandrum, Coimbatore and Visakhapatnam – starting from Janauary 14 – 28 on www.FlyScoot.com website.

One-way promotional fares (inclusive of tax) begin from as low as Rs.4,500 for Economy FLY, for trips to 27 exciting cities in Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines and Vietnam via Singapore.

