Scoot to add Embraer E190-E2 Aircraft to Drive Growth and Enhance Network Connectivity

Scoot will be the first Singapore carrier to operate this aircraft type

The 112-seater E190-E2 jet will unlock new growth opportunities

Order signals airline’s commitment to bolster the SIA Group’s network and supports the demand for air travel

Cimbatore – Scoot, the low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines (SIA), has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with aircraft lessor, Azorra, to add nine new Embraer E190-E2 aircraft to support its network growth strategy. The first aircraft is scheduled for delivery in 2024, with the other eight to be progressively introduced by the end of 2025.

Scoot will be the first Singapore carrier to operate the E190-E2, which is the latest variant of Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer’s popular line of regional jets.

The aircraft has the capacity to seat 112 customers in a single-class configuration, and will be deployed on short- and medium-haul flights of up to five hours. This will effectively complement the larger Airbus A320 Family and Boeing 787 aircraft in Scoot’s fleet, serving thinner routes to non-metro destinations out of Singapore.

This investment underscores Scoot’s confidence in the growing demand for air travel in Asia and allows it to better match capacity to demand as it enhances its regional network. The addition of the E190-E2 will help to further strengthen Singapore’s position as a leading air hub.

Mr. Leslie Thng, Scoot’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “Expanding Scoot’s fleet to include nine new E190-E2 aircraft enables us to continue operating a modern and fuel-efficient fleet. It also affirms our commitment to offer even more travel opportunities for our customers at the same great value. The new aircraft ensures that Scoot is ready for growth by enhancing our connectivity in the region and supports the further development of our Singapore hub.

