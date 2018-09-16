16 Sep 2018, Edition - 1160, Sunday
- ‘I get petrol and diesel for free because I am a minister’, says Union Minister Ramdas Athawale
- BJP President Amit Shah addresses the media ahead of Telangana polls
- J&K: 5 terrorists gunned down in an encounter in Kulgam
- Rewari Gangrape: NCW writes to DG, takes Suo-Moto cognizance
- Kerala Nun rape Case: Vatican steps in, One-member panel to head probe
- Majerhat Bridge Collapse: PWD held guilty according to the preliminary report
- M Modi addresses Dawoodi Bohra sect in MP, says ‘Imam Hussain fought for peace’
- Ranjan Gogoi appointed next Chief Justice of India, to take oath on October 3
- Police probe in nun rape case on right track, says Kerala high court
- Ranjan Gogoi always chose the right path, says his brother
Search in Coimbatore, Salem Central prisons after prisoners lead plush life in Puzhal
Covai Post Network
September 16, 2018
Coimbatore : Close on the heels of reports of a few prisoners leading luxurious life in Puzhal prison in Chennai, searches were carried out today in Coimbatore and Salem Central prisons.
The search was carried out in nearly 40 cells in Central Jail here around 6.30 am to check whether any banned articles, like cellphone, ganja, cigarettes, were being smuggled inside.
A team of 30 police personnel carried out the search for nearly three hours, but no such thing was found, police sources said.
Similar search was conducted at Salem Central Jail, in which 40 police personnel were involved, they said.