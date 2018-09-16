Search in Coimbatore, Salem Central prisons after prisoners lead plush life in Puzhal

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Close on the heels of reports of a few prisoners leading luxurious life in Puzhal prison in Chennai, searches were carried out today in Coimbatore and Salem Central prisons.

The search was carried out in nearly 40 cells in Central Jail here around 6.30 am to check whether any banned articles, like cellphone, ganja, cigarettes, were being smuggled inside.

A team of 30 police personnel carried out the search for nearly three hours, but no such thing was found, police sources said.

Similar search was conducted at Salem Central Jail, in which 40 police personnel were involved, they said.