Security checks continue for third day, churches under tight vigil        

Coimbatore : Major Churches in the city were under tight security cover and tight vigil, in the wake of intelligence report that six Lashkar E Taiba terrorists have sneaked into Tamil Nadu, particularly in and around Coimbatore District.



Since the suspected extremists entered by sea via Sri Lanka, police apprehend they may carry out attacks on places of worship, particularly Churches, where a large number of devotees throng Sundays, as was done in Sri Lanka.



Security and anti-sabotage checks were carried out in major churches on Saturday night by commando force, with assistance of sniffer dogs, police said.



A general check was carried out on the devotees coming to church and vehicle and baggage checks are being carried out across the city on the third consecutive day Sunday.



A three-tier security was in place at International Airport here and over 2,000 police personnel were deployed across the city including malls and places with large public concentration, they said.



Meanwhile, police released three persons, who were taken to custody for interrogating suspecting them to be in touch with a person, arrested in Kerala.

The trio were released on condition that they should appear before police, whenever they were asked to, police said.