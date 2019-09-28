Self defense classes in government schools from next month : Sengottaiyan

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The government will start self-defense classes in government schools from next month on wards, Tamil Nadu School education minister, K A Sengottaiayn said Saturday.

The government has proposed to teach martial arts for the students, to prepare them for self defense and also moral and discipline classes like ‘good touch and bad touch’ for their safety, Sengottaiayan said.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function at a private engineering college here. the minister said that the government was implementing various welfare schemes despite a financial burden of Rs.14,000 crore.

Discussions are on with chief minister to allot marks for the students of government schools, who plant at least two saplings, he said.

Stating that Tamil Nadu was pioneer in introducing novel schemes and changes in both education and environmental sectors, he said that Tamil Nadu was top in kudimaramathu works.

The foresight of the Government was appreciated by one and all and as far as NEET was concerned and Tamil Nadu was the first state to provide training to students and at least 500 students will join medical colleges next year, he said.

It was good to study 11th and 12th standard books to appear for NEET and the books have been changed accordingly, he said.

Environment minister, Karuppannan, who was also present said that necessary inquiry will be held with regard to complaints of removal of soil and mud for brick kilns without proper permission in Coimbatore.

Though the plastic products were totally banned in Tamil Nadu, such plastics were coming to the State from Northern States and steps will be

taken to ban them also, he said.

A total of 200 teachers and best principals from Government and private schools in this region were presented with meritorious award at the function organised by Sri Shakthi Institute of Engineering and Technology.