  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
11 Aug 2018, Edition - 1124, Saturday

FLASH NEWS:

  • India is emerging as a hub for startups. Our country is moving in the right direction: PM Modi at IIT Bombay convocation
  • Tharoor had courted a controversy by claiming that PM Modi could wear all kinds of headgear, but not Muslim skull cap.
  • Heavy downpour transformed roads into rivers in France; massive damage caused in China due to heavy rains
  • Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan conducts aerial survey of flood affected areas, leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala is also with him. They were supposed to land at Kattappana in Idukki but were forced to move to Wayanad due to bad weather conditions
Travel

Coimbatore

Self-styled healer gets conditional bail

Covai Post Network

August 11, 2018

Coimbatore : Self-styled healer Bhaskar, who claims wonder cure for all diseases without taking any medicine and lodged in Central Jail
here, was granted conditional bail today.

He was arrested on August 2 for allegedly imparting free training to people claiming assurance of child birth through normal and safe delivery without going to a doctor.

His Anatomic Therapy Foundation was sealed, following the arrest.

Bhaskar, who was supposed to be in judicial custody till August 16, filed a petition seeking bail, which came up for hearing today in the 7th Judicial Magistrate Court.

He was granted conditional bail with Magistrate Pandi ordering that he should sign in Kuniyamuthur police station for the next 30 days.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿