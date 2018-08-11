Self-styled healer gets conditional bail

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Self-styled healer Bhaskar, who claims wonder cure for all diseases without taking any medicine and lodged in Central Jail

here, was granted conditional bail today.

He was arrested on August 2 for allegedly imparting free training to people claiming assurance of child birth through normal and safe delivery without going to a doctor.

His Anatomic Therapy Foundation was sealed, following the arrest.

Bhaskar, who was supposed to be in judicial custody till August 16, filed a petition seeking bail, which came up for hearing today in the 7th Judicial Magistrate Court.

He was granted conditional bail with Magistrate Pandi ordering that he should sign in Kuniyamuthur police station for the next 30 days.