Send petitions online, says Nilgiris Collector

Udhagamandalam: With Covid-19 dictating terms on various fronts,the perioldical exercise called “jamabandhi”,for settling revenue accounts will go online for the fasli 1429.

Stating this here,the Nilgiris Collector Ms.J.Innocent Divya pointed out that owing to the lockdown ,orders prohibiting gatherings of five or more are still in force.

There are also restrictions on people aged 65 or more and children below 10.

While the Janabandhi will be conducted at various taluks on June 29,petitions can be sent from June 29 to July 15 through website

https://gdp.tn.gov.in/jamabandhihttps://gdp.tn.gov.in/jamabandhi or the nearest E-service centre. At the centres social distancing norms should be strictly adhered to.