  • Download mobile app
13 Apr 2020, Edition - 1735, Monday
Tirumalamatrimony.com
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Telangana becomes the 5th state to extend the lockdown until April 30th.
  • Public health important, says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot; triggers speculation on lockdown extension.
  • COVID-19: UP Jail inmates pitch in to stitch PPE for healthcare frontliners.
  • PM NarendraModi & Chief Ministers of all states are all set to brainstorm on the lockdown extension.
Travel

Coimbatore

Seven new cases in Coimbatore, 18 in Tirupur

Covai Post Network

April 13, 2020

Coimbatore : With seven fresh positive cases, the number of Covid-19 patients in Coimbatore,went up to 126,
while Tirupur reported 18 positive cases, talking the positive cases to 78, today.

However, there was no new positive case in Erode (64), Salem (17) and Nilgiris (9), official sources said.

Seven persons, including two doctors in the Government Hospital in Coimbatore tested positive today and number went to 126 from 119 yesterday.

Similarly, neighbouring Tirupur, which reported 35 cases on a single day yesterday, reported 18 fresh cases, the highest in Tamil Nadu today, bringing total number affected to 78.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿