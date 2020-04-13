Seven new cases in Coimbatore, 18 in Tirupur

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : With seven fresh positive cases, the number of Covid-19 patients in Coimbatore,went up to 126,

while Tirupur reported 18 positive cases, talking the positive cases to 78, today.

However, there was no new positive case in Erode (64), Salem (17) and Nilgiris (9), official sources said.

Seven persons, including two doctors in the Government Hospital in Coimbatore tested positive today and number went to 126 from 119 yesterday.

Similarly, neighbouring Tirupur, which reported 35 cases on a single day yesterday, reported 18 fresh cases, the highest in Tamil Nadu today, bringing total number affected to 78.