03 Jun 2020, Edition - 1786, Wednesday
SFI seeks stringent action against schools forcing parents to pay fees

Covai Post Network

June 3, 2020

Coimbatore : SFI today urged the district collector, K Rajamani to take stringent action against the private schools, who insist the parents to pay the fees for this academic year.

Raising slogans against the schools, a few SFI students submitted a petition to the collector, in this regard.

The parents, who are in financial problem due to lock down, are being forced to pay the fees by the schools, where online classes are being taken, putting the kids into lot of mental stress, they said.

Alleging that the teachers are also not given proper salary, the petition sought immediate action against such schools. 

