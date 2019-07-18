Shakthi Institute students bag Rs 5 prize at innovation contest

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Students of Sri Shakthi Institute of Engineering and Technology here, won Rs 5 lakh cash prize at a national-level competition for their innovation of air purifier.

India innovation challenge and design contest was conducted by the Department of Science and Technology of the Central Government along with Texas Instruments and IIM Bangalore.

The competition to motivate engineering students in entrepreneurship and innovations was open to students across the country.

Bio medical department students V Priyanka, S Menaka, R Divani, S Kathiresan and P Sejil won the prize.

“As it was necessary for water and food to be pure, air that we breathe must be unpolluted. But in the present conditions, it is difficult to breathe fresh air. In houses itself gaseous substances like carbon monoxide and sulphur dioxide are present.

“These work against the physical well being of individuals. Hence, we created the air

purifier,” Priyanka said..

Purifiers available in the market need to be installed in the room and would purify the air only in the room. In our innovation, the air from outside gets purified and will be sent into the room. We had to clear several rounds before entering the finals,” she added.

The students attributed their success to the support and motivation by college hairman S Thangavelu, secretary T Sheelan Thangavelu, Principal Prakash and teachers.

“We intend to sell the product at an affordable price and are working towards

that,” the students said.