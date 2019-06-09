Shankar IAS Academy now in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Shankar IAS Academy, one of the leading academies in South opened its centre in the city Sunday.

The Centre will train students for TNPSC and Bank exams. The two-way learning process can be done online as the students can utilize the classes from the Chennai Academy in Coimbatore.

Classes will be conducted in all subjects of the UPSC exams and individual attention will be provided, an academy release said.

Inaugurating the centre, former Indian representative to the UN, T.P. Srinivasan said that former President Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam had always dreamt of a developed India in 2020.

Shankar IAS Academy, founded in 2004.has produced more than 1,000 IAS and IPS officers for the Central Government in a span of 15 years, it said.