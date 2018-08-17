Shops closed in Coimbatore over Vajpayee’s death

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Majority of the shops and commercial establishments, particularly in the busy market areas in the district, were closed today as a mark of respect and paying homage to former Prime Minister A B Vajpayee.

Though there was apprehension of ‘forced closure’ shops in several areas, shop owners voluntarily downed shutters. In nearby Tirupur too, most shops closed.

Vehicular traffic was also lesser on the main roads across the city.