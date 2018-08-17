17 Aug 2018, Edition - 1130, Friday
FLASH NEWS:
- PM Modi to shortly leave for flood-hit Kerala
- PM Modi pays last tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Smriti Sthal in Delhi
- PM Modi and BJP Chief Amit Shah walk alongside the hearse carrying the mortal remains of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee
- Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s mortal remains being taken from BJP headquarters to the Smriti Sthal
- Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s funeral will take place at Rashtriya Smriti Sthal at 4 pm
- PM Modi will visit Kerala to review the flood situation in the state today
- Kerala floods have taken 97 lives so far, 26 deaths reported on Thursday alone
- A delegation from Islamabad will attend the funeral of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee
- Atal was more than a colleague, he was my closest friend for 65 years: LK Advani
- Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan chairs meet with navy and air force over flood situation
Shops closed in Coimbatore over Vajpayee’s death
Covai Post Network
August 17, 2018
Coimbatore : Majority of the shops and commercial establishments, particularly in the busy market areas in the district, were closed today as a mark of respect and paying homage to former Prime Minister A B Vajpayee.
Though there was apprehension of ‘forced closure’ shops in several areas, shop owners voluntarily downed shutters. In nearby Tirupur too, most shops closed.
Vehicular traffic was also lesser on the main roads across the city.