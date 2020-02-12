Shops down shutters as the car belonging to Munnani leader catches fire in Tirupur

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Shops and traders downed their shutters in some areas of nearby Tirupur city, as the car, belonging to Hindu Munnani functionary catching fire in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to police. the car belonging to Munnani zonal secretary, Mohan Sundaram and parked in front of his house in Kongu Main Road caught fire in the wee hours of Wednesday.

CCTV Footage revealed that four persons, covering their faces in two two-wheelers were moving near the car, based on which police are investigating, they said.

On information, police and fire services and rescue personnel rushed to the spot and managed to douse the fire.

Meanwhile, Hindu Munnani President, Kadeshwara Subramaniam, along with hundreds of workers arrived near the house and squatted on the road, and raised slogans demanding immediate arrest of the miscreants.

While some workers stopped a few buses and also reportedly forced the shopkeepers to down the shutters in some area, a few shopkeepers closed their shops out of fear, police said.

City Police Commissioner, Sanjaykumar and other senior police officials discussed with the party workers and assured to bring the miscreants to book after which they dispersed. The situation is under control, they said.