Shotgun shooting championship: Coimbatore Rifle Club members shine

Covai Post Network

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore Rifle Club bagged the Double Trap Namasi & Kannan Trophy in the 44th TN Shotgun Shooting championship, while Royal Pudukottai Sports Club won the HH Maharaja Trophy, Trap Rolling Trophy and overall Skeet Rolling Trophy.

The Coimbatore Rifle Club came second in the overall championship. The winners (in various categoies – trap, double trap and skeet shooting) from the club included Aparna Vasanthkumar, K.S. Senthil Kumar, N.

Bakthavatchalam, N.B. Vikram, B. Ramesh Kumar, Karthickey Madhavan, Yashwanth, Advaith, Analina, N. Nivetha, N. Keerthana, Srinithi Malvika, Suganya and Sowmya