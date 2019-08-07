Silver jubilee reunion at City College on Aug 10

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The 25th year reunion celebrations ‘PSG CAS ReCALL – 2019, for the 1991-1994 day and evening batches will be held on August 10 on the PSG College of Arts and Science premises.

Organised by the College Alumni Association, with 12,800 members since 2007, the silver jubilee reunion of the batch has received around 600 entries, with nearly 40 from abroad, association president V Lakshminaranayasamy told reporters here.

This is the third year that the silver jubilee celebrations of a particular batch was being held, he said.

The alumni association was involved in various social activities, he said, adding that it had so far provided scholarship worth Rs3.9 lakh to the needy and poor students.

Association treasurer P Sakthivel said Rs 1 lakh would be given to a batch mate as financial assistance to undergo kidney transplant.

Principal D Brindha, herself the college alumni, said the event would be a good platform to unite the old students.

Some of the main features of the event would be sapling-planting, honouring professors and faculty, event convenor C Shivakumar said.

A flag for the reunion celebrations was also released.