Singapore beckons Indian travellers

Covai Post Network





• With the increasing spending power of the average Indian, a rising number of Indians are now venturing beyond borders to explore international destinations, making India one of the fastest-growing outbound travel markets globally.

• Indian tourists’ preference for immersive travel experiences, cultural exploration, and willingness to indulge in varied offerings make Singapore an attractive destination.

• We are also seeing the growing middle-class population in India as a key driver of outbound travel, with more individuals aspiring to explore international destinations for leisure and business purposes.

• Aligned to this the Singapore Tourism Board conducted a three-city roadshow series in Jaipur, Pune, and Coimbatore to deepen connections with the travel trade in India. 38 Singapore Tourism stakeholders, including attractions, hotels, cruise lines, and destination management companies, actively engaged with over 100 travel trade professionals from Coimbatore and nearby cities.

• The roadshow aims to invite more travelers from India to experience new attractions and accommodation options in Singapore, with several new hotels offering various amenities and stunning views of the city skyline.

• Between January and June 2023, Singapore welcomed around 5.35 lakh visitors from India. To facilitate this growth, there are now 17 direct flight connections from India to Singapore with 4 direct connections from Tamil Nadu including Coimbatore.

• STB’s vision for 2023 entails positioning Singapore as a destination that offers a rewarding travel experience to Indian travelers by broadening its appeal. While we continue to excel in our traditional strongholds, we are also venturing into new segments, including young Indians and weddings, to capture the next generation of travelers who seek differentiated offerings. STB is committed to enhancing Singapore’s appeal by curating exciting and unique experiences for Indian travelers.

• Singapore Tourism remains committed to its ongoing efforts of forging a strong connection with the Indian audience, bringing the destination even closer to their hearts and minds.

• Consumer Engagement Activities: We also observed that more and more female travelers are empowered to travel to seek out their adventures and self-discoveries in Singapore, to experience who they are, and to fulfill their passions. With Singapore’s exceptional track record for women’s safety, such travelers often share that they are uniquely able to travel freely on their own terms, be inspired by the diminutive city-state’s boundary-breaking spirit, and ultimately find true purpose in their journey. Keeping this in mind we launched the web series “On My Own in Singapore” with Tripoto, following the journey of a solo traveler exploring the city. Our aim was to inspire others to embrace Singapore’s style and flair while encouraging solo adventures in this enchanting destination.

• We are also lining up an interesting array of digital marketing and social media projects in 2023 and are on the lookout for like-minded, creative collaborators. Moreover, through our various travel trade outreach efforts, we will invite our Indian audiences to Singapore to enjoy an exciting array of lifestyle, events, entertainment, dining, and tour experiences.

• New Attractions: Bird Paradise, a fascinating attraction under the Mandai Wildlife Group, has opened in the Mandai area, adding to the appeal of Singapore’s Zoo, Night Safari, and River Safari. In Sentosa, Palawan offers attractive experiences for young Indians, and Hyperdrive, Asia’s first gaming E-Go Kart experience, is set to open soon.

• Familiar Favorites: For Indian travelers Singapore offers a rich tapestry of attractions that cater to a variety of interests. Additionally, for Indian travelers in Singapore the must-see places include Orchard Road, Bugis Street, and Little India for shopping. Popular attractions are Sentosa, Night Safari, Bird Paradise (formerly Jurong Bird Park), Gardens by the Bay, and Marina Bay Sands. Emerging trends show Indian visitors exploring newer attractions like the Museum of Ice Cream and hidden gems tours. Singapore offers a diverse and delightful experience for every traveler

• India as a Diverse Source Market: India remains a crucial source market for various segments, including family, young travelers, and meetings and incentives.

• Singapore’s strategic location, world-class air connectivity, and port infrastructure make it a thriving cruise hub in Southeast Asia, a diverse region that is home to over 40 UNESCO World Heritage Sites

• Cruising from Singapore has consistently remained a beloved choice for Indian families, especially those with kids. India has held the position of Singapore’s prime source market for cruise tourism.

• Apart from popular and refreshed attractions, Singapore offers an array of lifestyle events and entertainment options for Indian travelers.

• Early this year (March 2023), Disney Cruise Line and Singapore Tourism Board announced magical cruise vacations to Southeast Asia for the first time. Under a signed Memorandum of Understanding, Disney Cruise Line and Singapore Tourism Board agreed to collaborate to homeport a brand-new Disney cruise ship exclusively in Singapore for at least five years beginning in 2025. The addition of a Disney Cruise Line ship in Singapore has the potential to add foreign cruise passengers across the five-year period, including fly-cruise passengers who arrive in Singapore by air.

• Singapore’s position as a regional cruise hub strengthened in 2022, with more than 230 ship calls, including the two year-round home-ported cruises Genting Dream by Resorts World Cruises and Spectrum of the Seas by Royal Caribbean