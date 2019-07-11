  • Download mobile app
11 Jul 2019
Six idols found on dam banks in Ooty

Covai Post Network

July 11, 2019

Coimbatore : It was anxious moments for some time on Thursday at Udhgamandalam in nearby Nilgiris district, when six idols were found on the banks of a dam.

The idols, in different sizes, were noticed by a few persons, who were fishing on the banks of Kamarajasagar Dan, police source said.

On information, officials from the revenue department arrived there and took possession of the idols, which are being handed over to archaeological department.

Details about the idols, said to be gods and goddesses, would be known after inspection, police added.

