Six killed, 28 hurt as bus falls into gorge near Ooty

Covai Post Network

Ooty : Six persons were killed and 28 injured, some of them seriously, when a government bus fell into a 500-ft deep gorge at Mandada, some 10 km from here, today.

The bus was proceeding to Coonoor from here when the mishap occurred. The driver is said to have attempted negotiating a pothole when the vehicle turned and fell into the gorge, killing six persons, including two women, on the spot.

Fire and Rescue, disaster management and police personnel rushed to the spot and managed to rescue 28 persons. Of them, 19 were taken to Coimbatore Government Hospital, while the rest were admitted to the Government Hospital here, police said.