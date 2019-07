Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A customer on Saturday found a skimmer device in an ATM attached to a nationalised bank in Pappampatti on the outskirts.

As the Canara Bank was not functioning as it was Saturday, the customer immediately alerted nearby Sulur police, who rushed to the spot and recovered the device.

Criminals use skimmer to capture data from the magnetic stripe on the back of an ATM card.

Police are investigating the case and going through the CCTV footage in the ATM.