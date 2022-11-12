ŠKODA AUTO INDIA MARKS NEW PEAKS WITH INDIA AS A GROWTH HUB

Covai Post Network

Salem – ŠKODA AUTO India celebrated the last quarter of 2022 with an international congregation in the picturesque backdrop of the Himalayas in Dehradun. The Peak-to-Peak Drive showcased the achievements of the company and its India-made products to a large gathering consisting of automotive experts from India and around the world. ŠKODA AUTO India also commemorated the full 5-star crash safety ratings for the KUSHAQ at the recently-conducted GNCAP crash tests. Commenting on the occasion, ŠKODA AUTO India Brand Director Petr Šolc said, “Usually, we call the world to our Mladá Boleslav headquarters and showcase our products. It gives me great pleasure and pride to invite the world to India to showcase our India-developed and India-made products, which have proven themselves on the world stage. It was an incredible few days for all of us at ŠKODA AUTO India, interacting with experts from India and the world. Our INDIA 2.0 heroes were in their element in the beautiful foothills of the Himalayas. 2022 has been a remarkable year for us. With the response we have received, we are confident of carrying forward this momentum into 2023, and beyond.”The congregation saw auto enthusiasts from India, Germany, Slovakia, Ireland, Belgium, France, Austria, and the Czech Republic. ŠKODA AUTO India also announced the introduction of the Anniversary Edition of the KUSHAQ, with Model Year 2023 updates to both the KUSHAQ and the SLAVIA to follow. The year 2022, with more than a month to go, has already seen ŠKODA AUTO India record its Biggest Year in India with the sale of 44,500 cars from January to October this year. Within this time, the company also witnessed record-breaking sales months, sales quarters and H1, showcasing the success of its INDIA 2.0 project and the Made-in-India, Made-for-India MQB-A0-IN platform. The KUSHAQ SUV, launched in July 2021 and the SLAVIA sedan launched in March 2022 are based on this platform and have accelerated the company’s growth and stature in the Indian market. India is now the third largest market after Germany and the Czech Republic and the largest outside Europe for ŠKODA AUTO globally. The last month saw the KUSHAQ earn a 5-star rating for both adult and child occupants, the only car made in India to have achieved this double score. The KUSHAQ is also the first made-in-India car to be tested under the newer, more stringent GNCAP test protocols.