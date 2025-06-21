Snake Awareness and First Aid Workshop Organized at SUEZ Office

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, 21st June : As part of its continued commitment to social responsibility and on-ground safety, SUEZ, organized a Snake Awareness and First Aid Workshop in Co-ordination with First Heart Foundations Network, at the SUEZ Office, Coimbatore.

The session aimed to educate employees on how to respond safely when snakes are spotted—particularly at construction and project sites—and how to administer first aid in the event of a snake bite. Till date, around 50 snakes have been safely rescued from construction areas and handed over to the Forest Department by trained personnel.

The workshop was conducted by V. Saanthakumar, Head, Team Rescue & Rapid Response Team (RRT), First Heart Foundations Network, who shared key insights into snake behaviour, safety protocols, and emergency response techniques.

Coimbatore SUEZ 24×7 Water Supply Project Director Sangram Pattanayak, , and HSE, SUEZ, Joint Manager Pankaj Kumar were also present at the session. Pattanayak highlighted the importance of such awareness programs to ensure a safe working environment across project locations.

The workshop was well-received and forms a part of SUEZ’s broader commitment to promoting health, safety, and environmental awareness across its operations in India.