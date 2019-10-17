Son held on suspicion of beating his father to death in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A 40-year old man was taken into custody for interrogation today over the death of his father near Sirumugai in the rural limits.

According to police, the neighbours of the 60-year old Makali, the father heard sound of digging in the house in the early hours of Thursday and saw the son, Shivaraj in the act, with Makali lying on the floor.

On seeing the neighbours, Shivaraj shut the door of the house in Old Adi Dravidar Colony and escaped, police said.

On information, Police rushed to the spot and recovered the body of Makali and sent to Mettupalayam Government Hospital for postmortem.

It was learnt that Shivaraj used to pick up quarrel with Makali, who was staying alone in the house, over property.

Police suspect that Shivaraj might have beaten his father during quarrel, resulting in the death and tried to bury the body in the house.

Police nabbed Shivaraj near Sirumugai and further interrogation on.