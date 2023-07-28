Sony India announces music icon “King” as Brand Ambassador for Audio product category.

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Sony India today announced renowned music icon King as the new brand ambassador for its audio product category reiterating its commitment to deliver superior audio products empowering consumers to enjoy music in its purest form. The first campaign “King meets the King” for Sony’s SRS-XV800 discless party speaker goes live from today onwards.

1. Collaboration with King poised to mark a new era in the audio segment in the country

The collaboration with King marks an important milestone as Sony India endeavours to strengthen its connection with the youth and bring the essence of music closer to the hearts of its consumers. King’s passion for music, appreciation for high-quality sound and strong resonance with Sony’s values made him a perfect fit for the role.

Sunil Nayyar, Managing Director of Sony India, expressed his excitement about the new brand ambassador, stated,” Sony India is committed to deliver top-notch audio products that resonate with music enthusiasts across the nation. We are thrilled to have King as our brand ambassador for the audio category. This partnership holds immense significance as we both share a common goal which is to bring the best and most immersive audio experiences to our customers. King’s influence among the youth and his dedication to music perfectly aligns with our vision for the audio category. Together, we will continue to strive for excellence and bring the magic of music to the hearts of millions.”

Sony India’s Audio brand ambassador King said, “I have been a big fan of Sony all through my growing up years and as a musician, Sony has played a big role in my life. I am thrilled to be a part of the Sony family, a brand that represents music for me. My passion for music and Sony’s world-class audio products will together set the stage for a remarkable journey ahead in the world of exceptional audio experiences.”

2. Launches SRS-XV800 discless party speaker, especially Tuned for India, to elevate the party experience to a whole new level

Sony India recently launched the new SRS-XV800, a speaker built to party with loud and clear sound. Whether you are hosting an epic party or enjoying your favourite movie or televisions show, this speaker provides a powerful bass, room-filling sound, whatever you are listening to. SRS-XV800 is specifically sound tuned for India, with powerful bass, Omni-directional Party Sound and X-Balanced Speaker units. It is ideal for listening to Indian music genres such as Bollywood, Punjabi, Tamil, Telegu and other regional music.

3. Boasts of the widest range of premium audio products in India

Sony offers the widest range of premium audio products in India and our strategy includes continuous research and development to introduce cutting-edge technologies and Premium Audio products that cater to the evolving consumer needs. We aim to distinguish ourselves through our flagship products, such as the A Series Premium Soundbars, which offers immersive sound with 360 Spatial Sound Mapping (only with Sony) for a cinematic experience at home. Our industry-leading Noise Cancellation 1000X Headphones and Truly Wireless provide an oasis of tranquillity, enabling users to enjoy their music in pure isolation. Additionally, our new Party Speaker Series like the SRS-XV800 which is specially Tuned for India offers powerful audio performance, vibrant lighting effects, and wireless connectivity, creating unforgettable entertainment experiences. With these remarkable offerings, we are committed to establishing Sony as the go-to brand for audio enthusiasts.

4. Continues to maintain dominant market share in key audio categories

Sony India maintains a dominant share in key audio product categories. We gained a significant share in the premium soundbar segment in the record time with our flagship A-Series 360 Spatial Sound Mapping soundbars which is the testament of our commitment in this segment. Currently, we enjoy a majority 56% share in the Rs.15K+ soundbar segment.

Sony India maintains its dominating presence in the Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) space through continuous innovation and a commitment to delivering exceptional audio experiences. By investing in cutting-edge technology and conducting extensive research, Sony stays ahead of the curve, consistently introducing advanced ANC features and improvements. With the dominant 78% share in Active Noise Cancelling segment in headband, Sony is showing strong presence in the truly wireless segment.

We are particularly excited about the growth of the party speaker category in India where we enjoy 33% market share in Rs.15K+ segment. We believe that this reflects the changing mindset of consumers, who are now looking for reasons to party and our X-Series Party Speakers are perfectly suited for this trend.

Overall, the audio category holds significant value in terms of revenue contribution to Sony India’s overall sales. The category contributes over 20% to Sony India’s overall sales, demonstrating its significant impact on our business.

5. Strategy for growth and success in the Indian audio market

Sony’s strategy for growth and success in the Indian audio market has been multi-faceted. Firstly, we prioritize innovation, constantly introducing cutting-edge technologies and features in our audio products to meet the evolving needs of Indian consumers. Secondly, we focus on localizing our offerings by understanding the preferences and cultural nuances of the Indian market. Thirdly, we have established a strong distribution network, ensuring wide availability and efficient after-sales support. Lastly, our commitment to customer satisfaction through superior quality and reliability has helped us build a loyal customer base, contributing to our growth and success in India.

6. Establishes the brand tagline “For The Music” for audio products

Sony has recently established a new brand tagline “For The Music” for its select audio products. Under this tagline, Sony is affirming itself as the premier audio brand connecting creators and music lovers, aiming to create authentic music experiences and transcend emotion for fans by supporting creator vision over everything.

7. Sustainability as a top priority for Sony

Sustainability continues to remain a top priority for Sony. We have incorporated eco-friendly practices throughout our operations, from product design to manufacturing processes. Our commitment to environmental preservation is reflected in the use of sustainable materials, reduced energy consumption, and responsible disposal practices. We understand the growing demand for sustainable consumer electronics and are dedicated to meeting customer expectations in this regard.