Sony launches BRAVIA X82L series for stunning picture with immersive sound

Coimbatore : Sony India today announced the launch of BRAVIA X82L television series with gorgeous picture quality and amazing sound. The new X82L series takes vision and sound to the next level and offers world of entertainment with Google TV, brought to life in beautiful color by the picture and sound technology.

1. Experience remarkable picture quality with X1 4K HDR Picture Processor

Sony’s new television series available in 139 cm (55), 164 cm (65) and 189 cm (75) screen sizes. The newly launches series encompasses X1 4K HDR picture processor which delivers an immersive viewing experience with Object-based HDR remaster. The color in individual objects on-screen is analyzed and the contrast adjusted, unlike most televisions where contrast is only adjusted along one black-to-white contrast curve. Because objects are remastered individually, this TV can reproduce greater depth, textures and more realistic pictures.

2. Experience the thrills of the cinema with Dolby Vision™ and Dolby Atmos™

The new BRAVIA X82L lineup powered with Dolby Vision™ is an HDR solution that creates an immersive, engaging cinematic experience in your home bringing scenes to life with striking highlights, deeper darks and vibrant colors. With Dolby Atmos, sound from the new BRAVIA X82L 4K televisions come from above as well as from the sides so you can hear objects moving overhead with more realism for a truly multi-dimensional experience.

3. Enjoy the immersive sound experience with X-Balanced Speaker and Acoustic Multi-Audio in X82L series

X-balanced speaker feature is designed in X82L series to complement the sound quality and slimness of the televisions with its unique new shape, the drives movies and music with clear sound. The Acoustic Multi-Audio technology includes sound positioning tweeters at the back of the television that enables sound to follow the action for a truly immersive experience.

4. X82L series offers smart user experience with Google TV which offers endless entertainment through 10,000+ Apps & games along with 700,000+ Movies and TV series. It also works seamlessly with Apple AirPlay2 and HomeKit

With new BRAVIA X82L series, download 10,000+apps, see 700,000+ movies and TV episodes, plus live TV, all in one place. Google TV brings everyone’s favourite content from across apps and subscriptions and organizes them. Searching is easy- just ask Google. Try saying, “Hey Google, find action movies” to search across apps. Customers can easily find something to watch with personalized recommendations by bookmarking the shows and movies by adding a watchlist from phone and then later watch it on TV. Users can even add to their watchlist from their phone or laptop with Google Search and find everything in one place. BRAVIA X82L supports Apple Home Kit and AirPlay that seamlessly integrates Apple devices like iPads and iPhones with the TV for effortless content streaming.

5. With Handsfree voice search feature, you can interact with the TV to play your favorite shows and movies

With Voice Search, there’s no more complicated navigation or tiresome typing, you can find your favorite content faster than ever using the power of your voice, no remote required. The built-in microphones on the television will allow viewers to have a truly hands-free experience. Viewers can simply talk to the TV using the Google Assistant to find what they want quickly, or to play TV shows, movies, and more without using the remote.

6. X82L series now comes with BRAVIA CORE, to enjoy the largest collection of IMAX enhanced movies, Dolby Atmos content with highest quality Pure Stream™ 80mbps

The BRAVIA Core app is a pre-loaded movie service that allows for redemption of 5 credits both for current releases and classic blockbusters films with unlimited streaming of top movies in 12 months. It gives you access to a large library of Sony Picture’s movies available to stream in near 4K Blu-ray technology. With BRAVIA X82L experience Pure Stream™, the highest streaming picture quality and access the largest collection of IMAX® Enhanced movies with Dolby Atmos everything you watch is delivered with stunning visuals and expressive sound quality. With the BRAVIA CORE Calibrated mode, your movie will automatically adjust to the optimal picture settings to create a truly exceptional at-home movie viewing experience.

7. With X82L, Game Menu feature allows you easily access gaming status, settings and gaming assist functions all in one place

The X82L series include an easy-to-use Game Menu where gamers can customise their settings to their preferences, such as turning on or off VRR or Motion Blur Reduction with quick access. The Game Menu also allows users to increase the brightness in dark areas to easily spot objects and opponents with the black equalizer and can easily take aim on their opponents with six types of crosshairs. You can also customize the size of the screen with the screen size feature to concentrate gaming with a smaller, focused screen.