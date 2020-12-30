SP Velumani inaugurates Amma Mini clinics

Covai Post Network

Minister for Municipal Administration, Rural Development, and Implementation of Special Programme SP Velumani inaugurated the Chief Minister’s Amma Mini Clinics in Coimbatore district’s Perur Chettipalayam Panchayat, Alandurai Panchayat and Ikkaraipoluvampatti Panchayat. He then distributed Rs 2,000 worth of maternal and child health nutrition boxes to 43 pregnant mothers.

Later, he said:

The Chief Minister has provided 70 mother Mini Clinics to Coimbatore district. Accordingly, Mini Clinics are being set up in Coimbatore district for the first time in urban and rural areas. Accordingly, the Chief Minister’s Amma Mini Clinics have been opened in Perur Chettipalayam Panchayat, Alandurai Panchayat and Ikkaraipoluvampatti Panchayat.

Medication tablets will be given immediately after the medical examination at the Mini Clinics. Medicines for diabetics, high blood pressure, fever and cold are also available at the Mini Clinics.

Following this, he paid homage to various new projects worth Rs. 4.85 crore in Thondamuthur Municipality and started work. SP Velumani also inaugurated the completed projects for public use.

Member of the Legislative Assembly Ettimadai Shanmugam, District Collector Rajamani, District Revenue Officer Ramaduraimurugan and many others were present at the event.