SP Velumani inaugurates basic facilities at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore in the southern region

Covai Post Network

Minister SP Velumani inaugurated Rs. 2.5 crore Darsala (basic facilities) projects in Coimbatore South Zone.

Bhoomi Puja for new projects in Coimbatore South Zone and the launch of completed works was held and the same was inaugurated by Minister SP Velumani. Construction work of a sports complex and a gymnasium at a cost of Rs. 22,60,000 has been started in the 89th Ward, Kasinath Garden area. The Minister inaugurated the building under the Development Fund. A Rs 65 lakh indoor stadium was also inaugurated at 91st Ward, Kalki Garden on behalf of the Corporation.

Bhoomi Puja was also held at various places to set up the Darsala – 90th Ward Housing Unit, Shanti Ashram Road, Housing Unit, Lakshmi Nagar, Meenakshi Nagar, 89th Ward Marutham Nagar, Hospital Road, Anna Nagar, 91st Ward Om Sakthinagar, Kamatchi Nagar and more. SP Velumani inaugurated the construction of Darsalas at a total cost of Rs. 2 crore 54 lakhs in various areas.

The function was attended by several officials including Corporation Commissioner Kumaravel Pandian, Deputy Commissioner Madurantaki, Engineer Lakshmanan and Southern Regional Assistant Commissioner Ravi.